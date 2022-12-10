US President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex on Thursday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden backs African Union spot in G20
- The president will announce his support during a summit with African leaders in Washington next week
- The US recently released a new strategy document for sub-Saharan Africa in August, stressing the region’s importance, amid threats from China and Russia
