US President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex on Thursday. Photo: AP
Africa
World / Africa

Joe Biden backs African Union spot in G20

  • The president will announce his support during a summit with African leaders in Washington next week
  • The US recently released a new strategy document for sub-Saharan Africa in August, stressing the region’s importance, amid threats from China and Russia

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:15am, 10 Dec, 2022

