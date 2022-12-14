South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (centre) waves as arrives to meet residents at the township of Philippi in Cape Town on Saturday. Photo: AFP
South Africa parliament votes against impeaching Cyril Ramaphosa over cash-in-sofa scandal
- The president has faced calls to step down after a damning report accused him of hiding at least US$580,000 in undeclared foreign currency at his farm
- But lawmakers voted 214 to 148 against starting impeachment proceedings, with the ruling African National Congress party largely standing with Ramaphosa
