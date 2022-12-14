Many dwellings are shanty houses built on flood-prone slopes. Photo: Reuters
Natural disasters
World /  Africa

Flooding kills more than 120 in DR Congo capital

  • Heavy rains unleashed floods and caused landslides in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa
  • Dozens reported dead as African nation’s president blames climate change for devastation

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:24pm, 14 Dec, 2022

