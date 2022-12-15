WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a press briefing in Geneva on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says uncle ‘murdered’ in Tigray bloodshed
- The head of the UN health agency told reporters he had been on the verge of cancelling a press conference after his family member was killed by Eritrean troops
- Tedros hails from Tigray, and the former Ethiopian health and foreign minister has repeatedly called for peace and for unfettered aid access to the region
