US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Senegal’s President Macky Sall at a US-Africa summit event in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden plans first visit to sub-Saharan Africa
- The US president’s international travel has so far focused on Asia and Europe; his predecessor Trump did not visit Africa during his term
- Biden is emphasising US attention on the region as he wraps up a three-day summit with African leaders
