This undated French military photo purports to show Russian mercenaries in northern Mali. Ghana has accused Burkina Faso of hiring Wagner Group fighters. File photo: AP
Ghana accuses Burkina Faso of hiring Russian Wagner mercenaries, paying with mine
- Ghana’s president claims neighbour Burkina Faso gave Russian mercenaries a mine as payment to help fight an insurgency
- Rekindling ties with Russia has been on the agenda in Burkina Faso, which had two coups this year
This undated French military photo purports to show Russian mercenaries in northern Mali. Ghana has accused Burkina Faso of hiring Wagner Group fighters. File photo: AP