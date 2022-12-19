The draft also calls for raising US$200 billion by 2030 for biodiversity from a range of sources and working to phase out or reform subsidies that could provide another US$500 billion for nature. Photo: Xinhua
The draft also calls for raising US$200 billion by 2030 for biodiversity from a range of sources and working to phase out or reform subsidies that could provide another US$500 billion for nature. Photo: Xinhua
Climate change
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Africa

UN conference reaches historic biodiversity deal to protect 30 per cent of planet by 2030

  • This is the most significant effort to protect lands and oceans, and provide financing to save biodiversity in the developing world
  • Currently, 17 per cent of terrestrial and 10 per cent of marine areas are protected

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:42pm, 19 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The draft also calls for raising US$200 billion by 2030 for biodiversity from a range of sources and working to phase out or reform subsidies that could provide another US$500 billion for nature. Photo: Xinhua
The draft also calls for raising US$200 billion by 2030 for biodiversity from a range of sources and working to phase out or reform subsidies that could provide another US$500 billion for nature. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE