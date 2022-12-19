The draft also calls for raising US$200 billion by 2030 for biodiversity from a range of sources and working to phase out or reform subsidies that could provide another US$500 billion for nature. Photo: Xinhua
UN conference reaches historic biodiversity deal to protect 30 per cent of planet by 2030
- This is the most significant effort to protect lands and oceans, and provide financing to save biodiversity in the developing world
- Currently, 17 per cent of terrestrial and 10 per cent of marine areas are protected
The draft also calls for raising US$200 billion by 2030 for biodiversity from a range of sources and working to phase out or reform subsidies that could provide another US$500 billion for nature. Photo: Xinhua