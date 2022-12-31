Journalists and military personnel wait outside the Court of Appeal in Bamako, as the trial of the 46 Ivorian soldiers arrested in Mali takes place on Friday. Photo: AFP
Mali orders Ivory Coast soldiers jailed 20 years for ‘conspiracy against government’
- The junta calls them mercenaries, but Ivory Coast and the United Nations say the troops were flown in as routine backup security for the UN peacekeeping mission
- The prison sentence comes ahead of a January 1 deadline set by West African leaders for Mali to release the soldiers or face sanctions
Journalists and military personnel wait outside the Court of Appeal in Bamako, as the trial of the 46 Ivorian soldiers arrested in Mali takes place on Friday. Photo: AFP