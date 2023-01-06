Kenyan members and supporters of the LGTBQ community wear masks to preserve their anonymity. Photo: AP
Prominent LGBTQ activist’s body found stuffed inside a box, Kenyan police say
- The remains of Edwin Chiloba who fought ‘relentlessly to change the hearts and minds of society’ were found in the roadside near his fashion business
- Under a British colonial-era law, gay sex in Kenya is punishable by 14 years in prison – it is rarely enforced but discrimination is common
Kenyan members and supporters of the LGTBQ community wear masks to preserve their anonymity. Photo: AP