The scene of a road accident in central Senegal on Sunday, where at least 38 people died and scores were injured when two buses collided. Photo: AFP
Dozens killed in Senegal bus accident, 3 days of national mourning declared

  • Two buses collided near town of Kaffrine in central Senegal; at least 38 people died and around 87 were injured, many of them seriously
  • President Sall said government council will be held to ‘take firm measures on road safety’; accidents are common, in part because of poor roads and decrepit vehicles

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:44pm, 8 Jan, 2023

