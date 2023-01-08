The scene of a road accident in central Senegal on Sunday, where at least 38 people died and scores were injured when two buses collided. Photo: AFP
Dozens killed in Senegal bus accident, 3 days of national mourning declared
- Two buses collided near town of Kaffrine in central Senegal; at least 38 people died and around 87 were injured, many of them seriously
- President Sall said government council will be held to ‘take firm measures on road safety’; accidents are common, in part because of poor roads and decrepit vehicles
