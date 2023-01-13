Nsikan Ekandem, Tolulope Ukpanah, 39, Margaret Thomas and Samantha Joseph, 27, members of the female-only security team Dragon Squad Limited, train during an exercise session at Camp Gee Hotel in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria. Photo: Reuters
Nigeria’s ‘plus-sized’ female bouncers break barriers in fighting stereotypes of gender and body
- The Dragon Squad Limited only employs women of a certain weight and shape, creating a safe space for plus-size women in a male-dominated field
- Founder Emem Thomas has gained strength and confidence, and is also advocating for women’s right in Nigeria, where gender violence is rife
