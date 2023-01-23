Somali security forces and civilians walk to view the bodies of suspected al-Shabab fighters killed in a clash with security members at the mayor’s office in Mogadishu, Somalia on Sunday. Photo: Reuters .
At least five killed in blast attack near Mogadishu mayor’s office

  • Attackers from the al-Shabab Islamist group set off a bomb then stormed the government building in Somalia’s capital, the ministry and witnesses said
  • Al-Shabab said in a statement its suicide bombers struck, ‘then foot fighters entered the building after killing the building guards’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:25am, 23 Jan, 2023

