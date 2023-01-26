Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz arrives for the second day of talks during a summit of Mediterranean neighbours at Verdala Palace outside Valletta in October 2012. Photo: Reuters
Mauritania’s ex-president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz faces corruption charges in landmark trial
- The former leader is accused of amassing an illicit personal fortune during his 11 years in power
- Around one hundred lawyers packed the courtroom, while hundreds of police stood guard outside as both supporters and detractors gathered
