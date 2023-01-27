US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Photo: AP
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Photo: AP
Islamic State
World /  Africa

US military kills senior Islamic State figure in Somalia raid

  • Bilal al-Sudani was an Isis leader in Somalia and a key facilitator for the group’s global network
  • US officials said the operation took place in a mountainous cave complex in northern Somalia

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:43am, 27 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Photo: AP
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE