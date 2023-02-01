Pope Francis sits next to Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi as he attends the welcoming ceremony at the Palais de la Nation on the first day of his apostolic journey in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis says ‘hands off Africa!’, condemns ‘poison of greed’ stoking conflict in Congo
- The pontiff criticised rich nations for ignoring the plight of African nations, as he began his historic visit to Congo and South Sudan
- Congo has some of the world’s richest deposits of diamonds and precious metals, but its mineral wealth has fuelled war, exploitation and hunger
Pope Francis sits next to Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi as he attends the welcoming ceremony at the Palais de la Nation on the first day of his apostolic journey in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters