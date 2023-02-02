Musa Hasahya has 12 wives, 102 children and 578 grandchildren and now says enough is enough. Photo: AFP/File
Ugandan man with 102 children, 12 wives admits he has been ‘irresponsible’

  • Musa Hasahya’s 102 children range in age from 10 to 50, while the youngest wife is aged about 35
  • Hasaya says he has so many children he can’t remember most of their names, and the same goes for his 12 wives

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:32pm, 2 Feb, 2023

Musa Hasahya has 12 wives, 102 children and 578 grandchildren and now says enough is enough. Photo: AFP/File
