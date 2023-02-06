Pope Francis waves as he addresses the media on the plane from Juba, South Sudan to Rome on Sunday. Photo: Pool via Reuters
Pope, Anglican and Presbyterian leaders denounce criminalisation of homosexuality
- The three Christian leaders spoke out on LGBT rights during an unprecedented joint airborne news conference returning home from South Sudan
- South Sudan is one of 67 countries that criminalises homosexuality. Pope Francis recently declared that ‘being homosexual is not a crime’
Pope Francis waves as he addresses the media on the plane from Juba, South Sudan to Rome on Sunday. Photo: Pool via Reuters