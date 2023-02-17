People onboard a yacht protest against the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov docked in Cape Town harbour, South Africa. Photo: AP
South Africa begins military exercises with China, Russia despite neutrality claim over invasion of Ukraine
- The drills – days before Moscow marks 1 year since invading Ukraine – have been slammed as endorsing the Kremlin’s onslaught on its neighbour
- South Africa has refused to condemn the invasion of Ukraine, saying it wants to stay neutral and prefers dialogue to end the war
People onboard a yacht protest against the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov docked in Cape Town harbour, South Africa. Photo: AP