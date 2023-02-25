A woman walks past election posters of APC party candidates including presidential hopeful Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: Reuters
Nigerians vote for new president in closely fought election
- Election takes place amid as country grapples with a security crisis, a sluggish economy and widening poverty
- Three political veterans battle for country’s top job, with voters to also cast their ballot for Nigeria’s two houses of parliament
A woman walks past election posters of APC party candidates including presidential hopeful Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: Reuters