A woman walks past election posters of APC party candidates including presidential hopeful Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: Reuters
Nigerians vote for new president in closely fought election

  • Election takes place amid as country grapples with a security crisis, a sluggish economy and widening poverty
  • Three political veterans battle for country’s top job, with voters to also cast their ballot for Nigeria’s two houses of parliament

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:53pm, 25 Feb, 2023

