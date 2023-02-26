People discuss Saturday’s election as they look at newspapers in Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Nigerians wait to finish voting in some places as election count underway
- ‘The whole process is an absolute mess; I waited from 8.30am to 6.30pm yesterday. Now I’m back here at 8.30 again’
- Some voting machines did not work, some election officers and materials did not arrive; presidential race is to replace Muhammadu Buhari, who’s served 8 years
