People discuss Saturday’s election as they look at newspapers in Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday. Photo: AP
People discuss Saturday’s election as they look at newspapers in Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Africa
World /  Africa

Nigerians wait to finish voting in some places as election count underway

  • ‘The whole process is an absolute mess; I waited from 8.30am to 6.30pm yesterday. Now I’m back here at 8.30 again’
  • Some voting machines did not work, some election officers and materials did not arrive; presidential race is to replace Muhammadu Buhari, who’s served 8 years

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:56pm, 26 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People discuss Saturday’s election as they look at newspapers in Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday. Photo: AP
People discuss Saturday’s election as they look at newspapers in Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE