US first lady Jill Biden talks to traditional Maasai women at the drought response site, during a visit to highlight the impacts of drought relief, at the Lositeti village in Matapato North, Kajiado County, Kenya on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
US first lady Jill Biden, on visit to Horn of Africa, appeals to wealthy nations for drought relief

  • The drought was a key focus of Biden’s visit to Kenya, with another engagement looking at food security and farming in a changing climate
  • Biden’s visit was the first by a senior White House official to the continent since her husband came to power in 2021

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:58am, 27 Feb, 2023

