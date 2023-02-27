US first lady Jill Biden talks to traditional Maasai women at the drought response site, during a visit to highlight the impacts of drought relief, at the Lositeti village in Matapato North, Kajiado County, Kenya on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
US first lady Jill Biden, on visit to Horn of Africa, appeals to wealthy nations for drought relief
- The drought was a key focus of Biden’s visit to Kenya, with another engagement looking at food security and farming in a changing climate
- Biden’s visit was the first by a senior White House official to the continent since her husband came to power in 2021
