Presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, accompanied by his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, speaks to the media after casting his vote in Lagos on Saturday. Photo: AP
Nigeria’s Bola Tinubu close to victory in disputed election
- With official results in from 32 of 36 states, including the capital Abuja, the ruling party candidate is showing a strong lead in his presidential bid
- Opposition parties, however, are calling for election results to be scrapped alleging massive manipulation of tallies
