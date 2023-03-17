US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused the Russian mercenary Wagner Group of bringing violence and instability to Africa as he completed a trip intended to reassert US engagement with the continent as Russia and China have heightened their presence. “Where Wagner’s been present, bad things inevitably follow,” Blinken told a briefing in the Niger capital Niamey on Thursday. “We’ve seen countries find themselves weaker, poorer, more insecure, less independent as a result of their association with Wagner,” he said. “And we’ve also seen Wagner engage in the exploitation of natural resources, bringing corruption with it, bringing violence with it – overall worsening security, not improving it.” His comments – intended to deter regional governments from hiring the Russian mercenaries to act as security forces – came at the tail-end of a two-country visit this week. Blinken announced US$150 million in direct assistance to Africa’s Sahel region. Blinken is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Niger, which has emerged as a key international partner in the region at a time when anti-French sentiment is on the rise in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso. People have openly waved Russian flags in those countries, urging the junta governments to lean more toward Moscow and away from France, the former coloniser. ‘Hybrid warfare’: Italy links migrant surge to Russia’s Wagner group As relations sharply deteriorated with Mali’s junta-leader-turned-president, France relocated its troops there to Niger instead after spending nearly a decade trying to help the Malian military combat Islamic extremists. About 1,000 Wagner Group mercenaries are believed to be operating in Mali, and over the past year they have been accused of human rights violations. Burkina Faso denies recruiting Wagner fighters, though it says Russian instructors will conduct military training after equipment was purchased from Moscow. The US has repeatedly sanctioned the Wagner Group and its head Yevgeny Prigozhin – who is seen as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin – for sending mercenaries to bolster Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. But the US has also condemned the security group for fuelling instability across Africa. In January, the United States accused Wagner of “committing widespread human rights abuses and extorting natural resources” in African countries. Last month the European Union announced new sanctions on the group for “human rights abuses” in the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and Ukraine. Speaking alongside Blinken, Niger’s foreign minister, Massoudou Hassoumi – whose country has battled violent extremists flowing into the country from Mali, Nigeria and Burkina Faso – also condemned the Wagner Group. He said West Africa “cannot accept” the group and its activities, the likes of which the region hasn’t seen South African mercenaries took part in conflicts in Sierra Leone and Liberia in the 1990s. “What is the record? Well, we can see that Wagner is only present in failed states or in failing states,” he said. “The record is disastrous. I don’t think there’s any progress whatsoever in the success of these countries where Wagner is present.” Ghana accuses Burkina Faso of hiring Russian Wagner mercenaries Unlike many African diplomats, he also offered a full-throated condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, noting Niger’s own history as a former colony. Niger has since become the linchpin for French military efforts in West Africa, with 1,000 troops stationed in the country. The US also operates so-called Air Base 201 in the centre of the desert country, which is used to fly drones for attacks and surveillance on jihadists in the Sahel. The Biden administration launched its bid for greater engagement in Africa in the face of rising investment by China, seen as the top rising challenger to the United States. Blinken travelled to Niger from Ethiopia, where he met on Wednesday with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other government figures in an effort to repair the diplomatic damage caused by the two-year war in Tigray that ended in November. It’s only the latest by a senior US official to the continent so far this year following a December US-Africa leaders summit in Washington. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield and first lady Jill Biden all recently made trips, with Vice-President Kamala Harris set to visit later this month. Bloomberg, Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters