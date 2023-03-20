The head of the women’s wing of Tanzania’s ruling party demanded the castration of male homosexuals on Sunday, during celebrations marking two years in office of Samia Suluhu Hassan, the country’s first female president. “We ask the government to make stiff penalties to offences related to same-sex activities. Such people should be castrated if found guilty,” said Mary Chatanda, the head of the women’s wing of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM). Chatanda is considered a conservative hardliner, but is not the first politician from her party to stoke homophobic rhetoric. Former president John Magufuli was also known for supporting hard line anti-gay policies, such as when a regional official in Dar es Salaam caused a worldwide stir after he set up a task force to track down gay people. Hassan has not commented on Chatanda’s call. China-Tanzania trade ties prosper on firm diplomatic footing Homosexual relations are banned in the East African country, with convictions leading to a lengthy prison terms. Rights for homosexuals are under increasing threat in the region. The Ugandan parliament is currently debating the reintroduction of legislation banning homosexual relations. In Kenya, President William Ruto recently criticised a ruling by the country’s Supreme Court seen as favourable to the homosexual community. Ruto said he respected the court’s verdict but added that homosexuality remained unacceptable in Kenya.