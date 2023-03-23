Draconian anti-gay legislation in Uganda that allows for long prison sentences or even death for people identifying as LGBTQ was roundly condemned by the United Nations and rights groups on Wednesday. “The passing of this discriminatory bill – probably among the worst of its kind in the world – is a deeply troubling development,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement. “If signed into law by the president, it will render lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Uganda criminals simply for existing, for being who they are. It could provide carte blanche for the systematic violation of nearly all of their human rights and serve to incite people against each other.” Although anti-gay laws are already in place in the East African country, the latest measures are far more intrusive and the punishments harsher. The legislation adopted by parliament on Tuesday night, and which now awaits President Yoweri Museveni’s signature, would allow for people who are guilty of “aggravated homosexuality” to face the death penalty. People who engage in homosexual acts can face life imprisonment. People who even attempt to have same-sex relations could find themselves behind bars for years. People who knowingly harbour, provide medical care or legal help to LGBTQ people can get years-long prison sentences. Japan LGBTQ activists launch group ahead of G7 Museveni, 78, is thought likely to sign the legislation, which has broad political support. Supporters argue that Uganda’s traditional family values are under threat. Members of parliament shouted homophobic comments while the bill was being passed. During an hours-long debate, one lawmaker called for homosexuals to be castrated. Fox Odoi-Oywelowo, one of the few lawmakers to criticise the sweeping measures, was hissed at by his peers. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the law would undermine fundamental human rights and “reverse gains in the fight against HIV/Aids” and urged authorities to reconsider implementation of the law. Frank Mugisha, one of a few Ugandans who live openly as gay, told Reuters he was frightened the law will trigger “mass arrests of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer persons and mob violence toward LGBTQ communities”. “ LGBTQ persons are going to fear going to health centres for services … there’s going to be a lot of trauma and cases of mental health that will lead to a lot of suicide,” he said. Same-sex relations were already illegal in Uganda, but supporters of the new law say it is needed to punish a broader array of LGBTQ activities, which they say threaten traditional values in the conservative and religious East African nation.