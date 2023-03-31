South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius pictured after winning gold in the 2012 Paralympic Games. Photo: AFP
Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius seeks parole decade after killing girlfriend
- Once seen as a hero, the South African disabled athlete shot dead Reeva Steenkamp, a model and law student, in his bathroom on Valentine’s Day in 2013
- The gun enthusiast said he believed she was an intruder when he shot her several times through the door with ammunition designed to inflict maximum damage
