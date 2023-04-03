US Vice-President Kamala Harris is greeted by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka on Friday. Photo: AP
Africa embraces US Vice-President Kamala Harris during her ‘homecoming’ tour
- America’s first black vice-president was warmly welcomed during her trip, which could be her last foray overseas before the 2024 campaign begins
- Zambia’s leader called her a ‘daughter of our own country’, in Tanzania she was urged to ‘feel at home’ and Ghana’s president told her ‘welcome home’
