Sudan’s army launched air strikes on a rival paramilitary force’s base near the capital in a bid to reassert control over the country on Sunday after a power struggle erupted into clashes that killed 56 civilians and dozens of fighters. The fighting that broke out on Saturday between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the government’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by deputy leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, is the first such outbreak since both joined forces to oust president Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019. At the end of a day of heavy fighting, the army struck a base belonging to the RSF in the city of Omdurman, which adjoins the capital Khartoum, eyewitnesses said late on Saturday. Both the military and the RSF claimed they had control of Sudan’s airport and other key installations in Khartoum, where fighting raged overnight. In the early hours of Sunday, residents reported hearing gunfire and explosions from heavy artillery through the night. Al Arabiya television broadcast footage showing smoke rising over some Khartoum districts. “We’re scared, we haven’t slept for 24 hours because of the noise and the house shaking. We’re worried about running out of water and food, and medicine for my diabetic father,” said Huda, a young resident in the city. “There’s so much false information and everyone is lying. We don’t know when this will end, how it will end,” she added. Tagreed Abdin, an architect in Khartoum, said the power was out and people were trying to conserve phone batteries. “We can hear air strikes, shelling, and gunfire,” she said. Doctors’ unions said it was difficult for doctors and the sick to get to and from hospitals and called on the army and RSF to provide safe passage. Social media videos showed military jets flying low over the city, at least one appearing to fire a missile. The military and RSF, which experts say is 100,000 strong, have been competing for power as political factions negotiate forming a transitional government after a 2021 military coup. The fighting followed rising tension over the RSF’s integration into the military. The disagreement over the timetable for that has delayed the signing of an internationally backed agreement with political parties on a transition to democracy. The clashes coincided with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan when residents fast from dawn to sunset. A protracted confrontation could plunge Sudan into widespread conflict as it struggles with economic breakdown and tribal violence, derailing efforts to move towards elections. The army said in a statement on Sunday that “the hour of victory is near”. “We pray for mercy for the innocent lives taken by this reckless adventure taken by the rebel Rapid Support militia … we will have good news for our patient and proud people soon, God willing.” The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors reported at least 56 civilians had been killed and 595 people, including combatants, had been wounded since the fighting erupted. Around half of the civilians who were killed died in provinces outside Khartoum, it said. Hunger still blights the lives of Sudan’s children Scores of military personnel were also killed, the doctors’ committee said, without giving a specific number due to a lack of first hand information from hospitals where those casualties were taken. On Saturday morning the RSF claimed to have seized the presidential palace, army chief’s residence, state television station and airports in Khartoum, the northern city of Merowe, El Fasher and West Darfur state. The army rejected those assertions. Late on Saturday, the Sudanese air force told people to stay indoors while it conducted what it called an aerial survey of RSF activity. The government ordered businesses, schools, banks and government offices to close on Sunday. International powers, including the United States, China, Russia, the European Union and the African Union, appealed for an immediate end to the hostilities. The armed forces said it would not negotiate with the RSF unless the force dissolved. The army told soldiers seconded to the RSF to report to nearby army units, which could deplete RSF ranks if they obey.