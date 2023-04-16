Men ride donkey-pulled carts along a deserted street in Khartoum’s twin city Omdourman on Sunday, as deadly fighting between the forces of two rival generals continues. Photo: AFP
UN food agency in Sudan halts operations after 3 employees killed in fighting
- Employees among dozens dead in military power struggle, amid reports of projectiles hitting humanitarian premises and looting of such sites
- Agency said it is committed to helping Sudanese people ‘facing dire food insecurity but cannot do lifesaving work if safety, security … not guaranteed’
