“The first hint that there was something wrong was when I went around with a photographer to take pictures of the competition,” Mukabi said on Sunday.

“When we went back to the computer to put in the names, the name was Milicent Awour. We were expecting a Muslim name. It was a bit odd but it is possible that there are people with Christian names who are Muslims.”

He said match officials were also developing doubts.

“The arbiters also noticed something: after games, this person disappears and only comes back with a few minutes to the start of the next round,” said Mukabi.

“Somebody also noticed that the shoulders looked more male than female ... Even the rubber shoes he was wearing, they were mostly associated with men.”

The mystery competitor was also scoring good results.

He defeated “a very experienced lady, who participated six times in the World Chess Olympiad for Kenya”, Mukabi said.

After round four, the officials made their move. It was checkmate in one.

“After that game, the arbiters took him aside and one female arbiter went with him to the washrooms where he was asked to remove the hijab. On reaching there, he immediately just admitted that he was a male. He was withdrawn and the scores reversed.

“He said financial problems led him to do that,” said Mukabi. “In the men’s section, he had no chance at all, we had Grand Masters, International Masters...”