Muslim women attend Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Juba, South Sudan on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Sudan’s Khartoum sees lull in fighting on first day of Eid
- Fighting continued despite the announcement of a three-day Ramadan ceasefire, though street battles appeared to ease in parts of the capital
- The World Health Organization said 413 people had been killed and 3,551 wounded in the fighting across Sudan, but the true death toll is thought to be higher
