Forensic experts and police carry the bodies of suspected members of a cult after their remains were exhumed from their graves in Shakahola forest, Kilifi county, Kenya on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Kenya police exhume 21 bodies, including 3 children, during investigation into religious cult
- Police sources said the cult followers are believed to have starved themselves to death. At least three children were among the victims, a source said
- Seven deaths were earlier reported in connection with the arrest of Makenzie Nthenge, a pastor who reportedly told followers to starve themselves to ‘meet Jesus’
