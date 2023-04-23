Smoke rises over the horizon as a fire burns after a strike in Khartoum, Sudan. Photo AP
Sudan ‘coordinated with’ US to evacuate its Khartoum embassy; China, UK to airlift nationals out
- Evacuations are expected for many nations, including, Britain, France and China which were planning to airlift their nationals out of Khartoum using military planes
- Fighting has left hundreds dead and thousands wounded, while survivors cope with shortages of electricity and food
