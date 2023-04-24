Police and local residents carry the exhumed bodies of victims of a religious cult in the village of Shakahola, near Malindi, Kenya on Sunday. Photo: AP
Police investigating Kenyan ‘starvation cult’ find 26 more bodies, bringing total to 47
- ‘Today we have exhumed 26 more bodies and this brings the total number of bodies from that place to 47,’ said a police spokesman in Malindi, Kenya
- Police have already arrested the church’s leader, Makenzie Nthenge, who reportedly told followers to starve themselves to ‘meet Jesus’
