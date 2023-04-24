Police and local residents carry the exhumed bodies of victims of a religious cult in the village of Shakahola, near Malindi, Kenya on Sunday. Photo: AP
Police and local residents carry the exhumed bodies of victims of a religious cult in the village of Shakahola, near Malindi, Kenya on Sunday. Photo: AP
Africa
World /  Africa

Police investigating Kenyan ‘starvation cult’ find 26 more bodies, bringing total to 47

  • ‘Today we have exhumed 26 more bodies and this brings the total number of bodies from that place to 47,’ said a police spokesman in Malindi, Kenya
  • Police have already arrested the church’s leader, Makenzie Nthenge, who reportedly told followers to starve themselves to ‘meet Jesus’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:54am, 24 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Police and local residents carry the exhumed bodies of victims of a religious cult in the village of Shakahola, near Malindi, Kenya on Sunday. Photo: AP
Police and local residents carry the exhumed bodies of victims of a religious cult in the village of Shakahola, near Malindi, Kenya on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE