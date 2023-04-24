Evacuees arrive in Jordan from Sudan, after a flight operated by Germany. Photo: via EPA-EFE
Evacuees arrive in Jordan from Sudan, after a flight operated by Germany. Photo: via EPA-EFE
Africa
World /  Africa

Japanese among over 1000 Sudan evacuees, as nations continue rescue scramble

  • EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell thanked countries for evacuating their own citizens ‘but also all nationals that they could’, singling out France for its help
  • France said Japanese nationals were among hundreds of people removed from Sudan on French military aircraft, amid intense fighting that started April 15

Agencies

Updated: 6:49pm, 24 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Evacuees arrive in Jordan from Sudan, after a flight operated by Germany. Photo: via EPA-EFE
Evacuees arrive in Jordan from Sudan, after a flight operated by Germany. Photo: via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE