People evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Jordan on Monday. Photo: AFP
People evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Jordan on Monday. Photo: AFP
Africa
World /  Africa

UK citizens in Sudan say they feel ‘abandoned’, advised to ‘stay indoors’

  • Government defended prioritising operation to extract embassy staff, talking of a ‘specific threat to diplomatic community’, tells those left behind to ‘stay indoors’
  • One Briton said he left Khartoum on bus arranged by Sudanese employer; 2,000 British passport-holders in Sudan are said to have contacted UK authorities

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:22pm, 24 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Jordan on Monday. Photo: AFP
People evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Jordan on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE