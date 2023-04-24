People evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Jordan on Monday. Photo: AFP
UK citizens in Sudan say they feel ‘abandoned’, advised to ‘stay indoors’
- Government defended prioritising operation to extract embassy staff, talking of a ‘specific threat to diplomatic community’, tells those left behind to ‘stay indoors’
- One Briton said he left Khartoum on bus arranged by Sudanese employer; 2,000 British passport-holders in Sudan are said to have contacted UK authorities
People evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Jordan on Monday. Photo: AFP