A nun followed by Italian Army soldiers disembarks from an Air Force plane carrying Italian citizens evacuated from Sudan after it landed at the Ciampino Military airport in Rome on Monday. Photo: AP
Africa
US says Sudan factions agree to ceasefire as foreigners race to evacuate

  • However, the country’s armed forces and the rival RSF paramilitary group have not abided by several temporary truce deals over the past week
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the violence risks becoming a ‘conflagration … that could engulf the whole region and beyond’

Reuters
Updated: 5:22am, 25 Apr, 2023

