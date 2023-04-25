Kenya’s Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, second right, tours the scene where dozens of bodies have been found in shallow graves in the village of Shakahola, near the coastal city of Malindi, in southern Kenya. Photo: AP
Kenya starvation cult ‘massacre’ toll climbs to 89
- Kenyan investigators unearthed another 16 bodies on Tuesday in a forest where a cult was believed to be practising mass starvation
- The grim discovery has shocked the nation and President William Ruto has pledged a crackdown on ‘unacceptable’ religious movements
Kenya’s Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, second right, tours the scene where dozens of bodies have been found in shallow graves in the village of Shakahola, near the coastal city of Malindi, in southern Kenya. Photo: AP