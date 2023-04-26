An undated photo shows a staff member at the National Public Health Laboratory in Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: Handout via Reuters
‘High biohazard risk’ as Sudan forces seize lab where pathogens stored

  • The WHO warned that technicians had been ejected from the national health facility, but did not say which of the two warring sides had captured it
  • The UN agency has reported 14 attacks on health facilities and is relocating staff to safety

Reuters

Updated: 4:01am, 26 Apr, 2023

