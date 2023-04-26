Sudan’s former president Omar al-Bashir was overthrown during a popular uprising in 2019. File photo: Reuters
Jailed Sudan strongman Bashir’s whereabouts unknown amid chaos in capital
- Sudan’s toppled leader Omar al-Bashir and other officials accused of atrocities have been held in Kober prison in Khartoum
- Sudan military officials said that Bashir had been moved to a military-run medical facility in the capital for his safety
