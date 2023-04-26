British nationals boarding an RAF aircraft after being evacuated from Sudan. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK evacuates more than 300 people from Sudan as part of large-scale operation
- Britain began the evacuation of its citizens amid violence and chaos; government estimates there are about 4,000 Britons stuck in Sudan
- A spokesperson for PM Rishi Sunak says the UK will keep running flights in the ‘fast-moving situation … time-limited ceasefire’
British nationals boarding an RAF aircraft after being evacuated from Sudan. Photo: EPA-EFE