British nationals boarding an RAF aircraft after being evacuated from Sudan. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK evacuates more than 300 people from Sudan as part of large-scale operation

  • Britain began the evacuation of its citizens amid violence and chaos; government estimates there are about 4,000 Britons stuck in Sudan
  • A spokesperson for PM Rishi Sunak says the UK will keep running flights in the ‘fast-moving situation … time-limited ceasefire’

Reuters
Updated: 10:30pm, 26 Apr, 2023

