The morgue at the state-run Malindi Sub-County Hospital is already stretched well beyond capacity with dozens of bodies. Photo: Reuters
Kenyan cult leader told followers to starve themselves ahead of ‘world’s end’

  • Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge has been accused of ordering his followers to starve to death
  • The number of victims linked to the so-called ‘Shakahola Forest Massacre’ stands at 98, but there could be dozens more

Reuters
Updated: 12:13pm, 27 Apr, 2023

