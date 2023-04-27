Image from video footage released by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) showing fighters in the East Nile district of greater Khartoum. Photo: AFP / handout
Image from video footage released by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) showing fighters in the East Nile district of greater Khartoum. Photo: AFP / handout
Africa
World /  Africa

Sudan rocked by airstrikes, heavy machine gun fire despite truce on 13th day of deadly conflict

  • Fighting has continued despite the US-brokered ceasefire that took effect on Tuesday, with warplanes patrolling the skies and fighters on the ground
  • At least 512 people have been killed and 4,193 wounded, according to health ministry figures, although the real death toll is likely to be much higher

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:41pm, 27 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Image from video footage released by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) showing fighters in the East Nile district of greater Khartoum. Photo: AFP / handout
Image from video footage released by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) showing fighters in the East Nile district of greater Khartoum. Photo: AFP / handout
READ FULL ARTICLE