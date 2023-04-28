Rapid Support Forces fighters wave assault rifles as they cross a street in the East Nile district of greater Khartoum in footage released on Sunday. Photo: Rapid Support Forces via AFP
Sudan’s factions agree to extend truce, but fighting goes on
- The US says ceasefire violations are worrying, even as the army and rival paramilitary forces agree to prolong the agreement by 72 hours
- Fighting has spread to the vast Darfur region, where conflict has simmered ever since civil war erupted two decades ago
