Sudan’s former prime minister Abdalla Hamdok on Saturday warned that the conflict in the turbulent African nation could deteriorate to one of the world’s worst civil wars if not stopped early. More than 500 people have been killed since battles erupted on April 15 between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his number two Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). They have agreed to multiple truces but none has effectively taken hold as the number of dead civilians continues to rise and chaos and lawlessness grip Khartoum. Many people in this city of five million inhabitants have been trapped in their homes without food, water, and electricity. “God forbid if Sudan is to reach a point of civil war proper … Syria, Yemen, Libya will be a small play,” Hamdok said in a conversation with Sudan-born telecoms tycoon Mo Ibrahim at an event in Nairobi. “I think it would be a nightmare for the world,” he said, adding that it would have many ramifications. “There is nobody who is going to come out of this victorious. That is why it has to stop.” Abdalla Hamdok, ex-Sudan prime minister The current conflict was a “senseless war” between two armies, he added. “There is nobody who is going to come out of this victorious. That is why it has to stop.” About 75,000 people have been displaced by the fighting in Khartoum as well as in the states of Blue Nile and North Kordofan, as well as the western region of Darfur, according to the UN. The fighting has also triggered a mass exodus of foreigners and international staff. Hamdok was the premier of Sudan’s fragile transition to civilian rule before being ousted and detained in a coup. Although he was then reinstated, he resigned in January. Burhan and Daglo – commonly known as Hemeti – seized power in a 2021 coup that derailed Sudan’s transition to democracy, established after hardline president Omar al-Bashir was ousted following mass protests in 2019. But the two generals fell out, most recently over the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army. Diplomatic pressure has ramped up for a ceasefire. Air strikes continue Air strikes and artillery rocked Khartoum on Saturday as Sudan entered a third week of fighting. By Saturday evening, heavy clashes could be heard near downtown Khartoum, close to the army headquarters and the presidential palace. In one of the latest efforts by foreign governments to evacuate their citizens and others, a US-government organised convoy arrived at the Red Sea city of Port Sudan on Saturday, evacuating US citizens, local staff and others, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said. The US government will help evacuees travel on to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Miller added. He did not say how many Americans remained in the country. A UN envoy earlier offered a possible glimmer of hope for an end to the fighting, saying the warring sides that have so far shown no sign of compromise were now more open to negotiations – though no date had been set. The army said in a statement it had conducted sweep operations and clashed with RSF troops in northern Bahri and in Omdurman, across the Nile from Khartoum, and destroyed 25 vehicles of RSF reinforcements. It said several banks and stores across the capital had been looted. Eyewitnesses told Reuters they saw army drones targeting RSF soldiers near one of the country’s main oil refineries north of the capital. Get out ‘now’, UK tells citizens in Sudan as clock ticks towards end of truce The sides have continued to battle during a series of ceasefires mediated by foreign powers, notably the United States. The latest 72-hour truce expires at midnight on Sunday. “I’m afraid that one day I’m asleep and I wake up to a bomb falling on my house,” said a man named Khalid, speaking to Reuters from Khartoum where he has stayed because his elderly grandmother and ill sister would suffer on the long and costly trip out. “That’s my deepest fear right now. That’s all that I think of. That’s why I can’t sleep at night.” The RSF said in a statement on Saturday it had shot down an army warplane in Omdurman, and accused the army of violating the ceasefire with an attack there. The army did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the RSF report. The army has previously blamed the RSF for violations. For periods on Saturday, violence was less intense in the capital area than in recent days, residents said. Residents also reported relative calm in the city of El Geneina in the western Darfur region after days of fighting there. The Darfur Bar Association said the death toll had reached 200, with thousands wounded. The prospects for negotiations between the army and paramilitary have so far seemed bleak. On Friday, army leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said he would never sit down with General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti. The RSF chief in turn said he would talk only after the army ceased hostilities. Nonetheless, the UN special representative in Sudan, Volker Perthes, told Reuters he had recently sensed a change in the sides’ attitudes and they were more open to negotiations, and were saying they would accept “some form of talks”. They have both accepted that this war cannot continue Volker Perthes, UN special representative in Sudan “The word ‘negotiations’ or ‘talks’ was not there in their discourse in the first week or so,” Perthes said. Perthes said the sides had nominated representatives for talks which had been suggested for Jeddah, or Juba in South Sudan, though he said there was a practical question over whether they could get there to “actually sit together”. The immediate task, Perthes said, was to develop a monitoring mechanism for ceasefires. “They have both accepted that this war cannot continue.”