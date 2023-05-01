Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, right, and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE / Egyptian Prime Minister Office / Handout
Egypt signs transport investment deal with Japan valued at more than US$700 million
- The package will contribute to financing Cairo’s metro expansion, a 30-km stretch of land that would link Egypt’s 6th of October City to the Giza plateau
- The deal was announced during a forum held in Cairo and attended by Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, right, and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE / Egyptian Prime Minister Office / Handout