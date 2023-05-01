Sudanese refugees from the Tandelti area fill containers and drink from a water tank in Koufroun, Chad, near Echbara on Sunday. Photo: AFP
UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan situation as hostilities enter third week
- Antonio Guterres made the announcement as the army and paramilitaries in Khartoum continued fighting, as a breached ceasefire was extended for 72 hours
- UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths, who will serve as the envoy, said Sudan’s ‘humanitarian situation is reaching breaking point’
