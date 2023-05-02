A Kenyan pastor will face terrorism charges, prosecutors said in connection with the deaths of over 100 people found buried in what has been dubbed the “Shakahola forest massacre”. Photo: AFP
Kenyan pastor to face terrorism charges over Shakahola forest massacre that killed 109 people
- Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie is accused of inciting followers to starve to death ‘to meet Jesus’
- He will face terrorism charges over the deaths of more than 100 people found buried in what has been dubbed the ‘Shakahola forest massacre’
A Kenyan pastor will face terrorism charges, prosecutors said in connection with the deaths of over 100 people found buried in what has been dubbed the “Shakahola forest massacre”. Photo: AFP