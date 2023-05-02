Smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: Reuters
Sudan peace efforts stumble as generals keep up deadly fighting
- Fighting in the North African country, now in its third week, has killed more than 500 people and sent about 50,000 fleeing across borders, according to the UN
- A UN spokesperson said a planned meeting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has been agreed to but a date hasn’t been set
