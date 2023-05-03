Workers take shelter while digging the ground to exume bodies from the mass-grave site in Shakahola. Photo: AFP
Workers take shelter while digging the ground to exume bodies from the mass-grave site in Shakahola. Photo: AFP
Africa
World /  Africa

Autopsies in Kenya starvation cult case found some victims were strangled, beaten or suffocated

  • Autopsies on dozens of bodies found in mass graves linked to a Kenyan cult that practised starvation found some of the victims were strangled, beaten or suffocated
  • Paul Nthenge Mackenzie is accused of murder, kidnapping, and cruelty towards children for allegedly inciting cult followers to starve to death

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:55pm, 3 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers take shelter while digging the ground to exume bodies from the mass-grave site in Shakahola. Photo: AFP
Workers take shelter while digging the ground to exume bodies from the mass-grave site in Shakahola. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE