Workers take shelter while digging the ground to exume bodies from the mass-grave site in Shakahola. Photo: AFP
Autopsies in Kenya starvation cult case found some victims were strangled, beaten or suffocated
- Autopsies on dozens of bodies found in mass graves linked to a Kenyan cult that practised starvation found some of the victims were strangled, beaten or suffocated
- Paul Nthenge Mackenzie is accused of murder, kidnapping, and cruelty towards children for allegedly inciting cult followers to starve to death
